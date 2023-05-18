RCB need to pull up their socks and go full throttle: Tom Moody ahead of SRH vs RCB in IPL 2023

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody opined that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in a do-or-die position in the playoff race only because they have blown hot and cold the entire season so far.

Bangalore face the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday and will then lock horns with the Gujarat Titans on Sunday to end their league phase. They will need to with both games to give themselves the best chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Speaking to Star Sports, Tom Moody explained why is it important for the Royal Challengers Bangalore to not slack at the business end of the tournament and bring their A-game to the table. He said:

"RCB's form has tapered off through the halfway stage, they started well but lost steam in the second phase. So they need to pull up their socks and go full throttle in the remaining games. They have a player like Virat Kohli, who will do everything in his potential to help them stay in the playoffs race."

Yusuf Pathan on RCB's overdependence on star players

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan was also present in the discussion and even he agreed that the Royal Challengers will need other players to step up. He opined that they have been overdependent on their star players Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and captain Faf du Plessis.

On this, Pathan stated:

"RCB will have to play as a team. Now is not the time that they should focus on just three players (Kohli, Maxwell and Faf). Now every player will have to come forward and fulfil his responsibility."

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have already been knocked out of the race to the playoffs. However, if they beat Bangalore, the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants will qualify for the playoffs as both are on 15 points.

Poll : 0 votes