"I will miss you every moment of my life"- RCB pacer Harshal Patel pens an emotional note for his sister

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel penned an emotional note for his elder sister, Archita Patel, who passed away last Saturday (April 9).

After learning about the tragic incident, he left the RCB team bubble for a couple of days and went home to spend time with his family members.

Harshal Patel missed the subsequent clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 12. He later returned to the playing XI when Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals on April 16.

An emotional Harshal Patel recently took to his official Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note to his late sister. The 31-year-old pacer reminisced about the moments the duo shared before the IPL began.

Expressing his heartache at losing her, Harshal Patel wrote:

"Didi, you were one of the kindest and most joyful person in our lives. You faced incredible difficulties in life with a big smile on your face till your last breath. When I was with you in the hospital before I came back to India you told me to focus on my game and don’t worry about you. Those words was the only reason I could come back and take the field last night."

The young pacer continued:

"That’s all I could do now to remember and honour you. I will continue to do everything that made you proud of me. I will miss you every moment of my life, in good times and bad. I love you so much. Rest in peace jadi."

RCB are currently in 3rd position in the points table

RCB have got off to a decent start this season under the new leadership of Faf du Plessis. After six games, they have secured eight points by winning four of those encounters and are occupying the third position.

They will look to continue in the same vein and march upwards in the points table with another win in their next match. That opportunity will come when they face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 19. The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host the contest.

Here is RCB's schedule for their remaining league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, April 19, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 36: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, April 23, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, April 26, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 43: Gujarat Titans vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, April 30, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 49: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, May 4, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 54: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, May 8, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 60: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, May 13, Mumbai

Match 67: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, May 19, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

