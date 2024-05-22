RCB practice session ahead of IPL 2024 Eliminator cancelled due to Ahmedabad heat and not terror threat: Reports

There have been conflicting reports emerging over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cancelling their practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals. RCB were supposed to have a practice session at the Gujarat College ground in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21, but cancelled the same without giving any reason.

Many media reports quoted Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika and said that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's practice session on Tuesday was cancelled over security threat to Virat Kohli. In a significant development, Gujarat Police had nabbed four men from the Ahmedabad airport on Monday night on suspicion of terror activities.

Meanwhile, according to a report in indiatoday.in, RCB's practice session on Tuesday was cancelled due to excessive heat in Ahmedabad and not any terror threat.

The report quoted sources as saying that Bengaluru delayed their practice session due to heat. They were, however, informed that the floodlights could only be available till 6:30 PM, following which they decided to abort their practice session.

"There was no issue related to any security threat. We also gave them the option of giving indoor practice arena but they said they will skip the session due to heat," a source from Ahmedabad stadium was quoted as telling indiatoday.in.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times quoted the Anandabazar Patrika report and said that the Gujarat police reportedly recovered arms, suspicious videos and text messages from the four accused who were arrested on terror suspicion on Monday from the Ahmedabad airport.

The report added that the crucial information was shared with both the Bengaluru and Rajasthan franchises. Vijay Singha Jwala, a police officer, was quoted as saying in the HT report:

"Virat Kohli learned about the arrests after arriving in Ahmedabad. He is a national treasure, and his security is our utmost priority. RCB did not want to take a risk.

"They informed us that there would be no practice session. Rajasthan Royals were also informed about the development, but they had no problems going ahead with their practice."

Amid reports of the security threat, there was no pre-match press conference on the eve of the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator match.

RCB have the momentum heading to Eliminator

Speaking of the match itself, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will go into the IPL 2024 Eliminator high on confidence.

They are on a six-match winning streak. In their last league match, Bengaluru got the better of Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium to confirm their place in the playoffs.

In contrast, Rajasthan Royals have lost four matches in a row. Their last league clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was abandoned due to rain. The loser of the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator will be knocked out of the tournament.

