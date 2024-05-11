"RCB receiving a chance of survival from GT"- Top 10 funny memes after GT beat CSK comfortably in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a comfortable 35-run victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 59th match of IPL 2024 on Friday, May 10. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the clash. Courtesy of the victory, GT kept their and a couple of other team's playoff hopes alive.

After being asked to bat first, GT notched up a gigantic total of 231/4 in 20 overs. Openers Shubman Gill (104) and Sai Sudharsan (103) hit sensational centuries and starred for the hosts in the batting department. Tushar Deshpande scalped two wickets for CSK.

In reply, the Super Kings got off to a disastrous start as they collapsed to 10/3 in 2.5 overs. Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56) then kept the visiting side afloat in the chase with an aggressive partnership of 109. GT pacer Mohit Sharma (3/31) dismissed both the set batters in his successive overs to derail Chennai's innings.

Things went downhill for CSK from there as they lost momentum and could only reach 196/8 in 20 overs. MS Dhoni entertained his fans with a cameo of 26* (11).

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring IPL 2024 match between GT and CSK on Friday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"I think the fielding let us down a little bit"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after loss against GT in IPL 2024 encounter

After the conclusion of the match, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the dismal loss, saying:

"I think the fielding let us down a little bit. We gave away 10-15 runs (extra). Not up to the mark with the fielding. I think execution wise still pretty good, they played some extraordinary shots."

He continued:

"When two batters are exceptional all around the field you cannot control them. (On the quick turnaround) It's real quick - a flight tomorrow and then just get up there in the day game. It'll be tough in Chennai against a really good side playing well. If we are to stay in the tournament we have to show up better."

Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the next match of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, May 11.

