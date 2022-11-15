RCB released players 2023: Full list of players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL Auction 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise have released five players from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. The released players are Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia and Sherfane Rutherford. Among them, Behrendorff was traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the retention deadline.

BCCI had set November 15, 5 PM as the deadline for all franchises to submit their list of retained and released players.

Bangalore have retained the majority of their squad, including South African batter and RCB franchise skipper Faf du Plessis. RCB have also retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed and Rajat Patidar among others.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



12th Man Army, here are our 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 who will be a part of RCB’s



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers Believe in the core!12th Man Army, here are our 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 who will be a part of RCB’s #Classof2023 Believe in the core!12th Man Army, here are our 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 who will be a part of RCB’s #Classof2023!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers https://t.co/aQCnh2K66E

Following retention and releases, Bangalore have a purse of ₹8.75 crore and two overseas slots to fill up.

Despite putting up strong teams on paper, RCB are yet to lift the IPL title. They have been finalists thrice - 2009, 2011 and 2016. They have been consistent over the last three seasons, reaching the playoffs. However, they have failed to go all the way.

RCB released players list

Below is the complete list of players released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2023 auction:

Sherfane Rutherford - ₹1 crore

Jason Behrendorff - ₹75 lakh

Chama Milind - ₹25 lakh

Aneeshwar Gautam - ₹20 lakh

Luvnith Sissodia - ₹20 lakh

RCB squad for IPL 2023 ahead of auction

Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

Poll : 0 votes