RCB should retain Kyle Jamieson for the long term: Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg believes Kyle Jamieson should be retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Hogg feels Jamieson can be an important part of the future core.

Kyle Jamieson was snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the 2021 IPL auction for a whopping INR 15 crores. Many were unsure about his output in the subcontinent as he had played most of his cricket back home.

However, Kyle Jamieson was highly impressive in the seven games that he played in the first phase of the season, picking up nine wickets and also scoring 59 runs. Brad Hogg replied to one of the fans' tweets by saying that Jamieson should be a long-term investment.

Kyle Jamieson's WTC Final

In just eight Tests, Kyle Jamieson has picked up 46 wickets at a scary average of 14.17. He made the Indian batsmen dance to his tunes in the World Test Championship (WTC) final too and was the player of the match.

The Indian batting had done a great job on the second day, being 146-3 despite conditions favoring the New Zealand quicks. But Kyle Jamieson, who had already dismissed Rohit Sharma, slowly began to work his magic.

The tall speedster took a fifer in the first innings and triggered an Indian batting collapse that saw them get bundled out for just 217. India, at 64-2 in the second innings on the final day, looked to either take a good lead or play out a draw. But it was Kyle Jamieson once again who made crucial breakthroughs.

Jamieson trapped Indian skipper Virat Kohli twice in the game and also triggered another Indian batting collapse. The pacer was also handy with the bat and made a vital all-round contribution to the game. He is likely to be one of the main pillars of RCB in the coming years.

