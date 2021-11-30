RCB retained players 2022: Full list of players retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL Auction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have announced their list of players retained and released ahead of IPL Auction 2022. The three-time IPL runners-up have kept the trio of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj from their IPL 2021 squad.

The Bangalore-based franchise finished fourth in the previous IPL season. Before the season ended, Kohli announced that 2021 would be his last tournament as RCB's captain. A few weeks after IPL 2021, AB de Villiers retired from all formats of cricket.

Thus, RCB had to think a lot before finalizing their three retained players for IPL Auction 2022. Many expected IPL 2021's Most Valuable Player Harshal Patel to be retained. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have released the previous season's highest wicket-taker.

Two more surprising releases by the Royal Challengers Bangalore are leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and opener Devdutt Padikkal. Both players performed exceptionally well for RCB in previous seasons, but neither of them have been retained. It should not be a surprise if RCB try to buy them back at IPL Auction 2022.

Some of the other big names released by RCB are Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Navdeep Saini.

RCB retained players list with price

Here is the complete list of players retained by RCB along with their salaries for the 2022 IPL season.

1st Player: Virat Kohli - ₹15 crore

2nd Player: Glenn Maxwell - ₹11 crore

3rd Player: Mohammad Siraj - ₹7 crore

Both Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell have accepted a salary lower than their IPL 2021 play. Kohli's salary was ₹17 crore, while Maxwell earned ₹14.25 crore from the previous IPL season.

