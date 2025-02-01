“RCB se kyun khelta hai?” - Former Pakistan batter’s huge statement on Virat Kohli during Ranji Trophy 2024-25

After Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has asked why the star batter didn't play for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Fans came out in larger numbers to watch Kohli at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The Delhi crowd's love for Virat Kohli was evident as people started gathering outside the stadium early in the morning on Day 1. A never before witnessed crowd was seen for a Ranji Trophy game.

Looking at the massive crowd that had gathered to watch Kohli in Delhi, Basit Ali questioned why the star batter played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and not the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Yeh banda Delhi se kyu nahi khelta IPL mein, RCB se kyu khelta hai? (Why Kohli doesn't play for Delhi in the IPL, why does he play for RCB)?" the 54-year-old said in a video on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali.'

Virat Kohli has been a part of RCB right from the inception of the league in 2008 and will continue to play for them come the 2025 season as well. He has amassed 8004 runs for the franchise across 17 seasons at an average of 38.66, including eight hundreds and 55 fifties.

Basit Ali on Virat Kohli's fan following during Ranji Trophy 2024-25

The former Pakistan cricketer also spoke about Virat Kohli's fan following, saying he has seen very few players who have such a craze among fans. He added that Kohli was trending even in Pakistan, with people praising him for the respect he has earned.

"I have seen very few players in my life, maybe just 2-3, who had such fan-following. Aaj to Pakistan mein bhi trend bana hua tha. Sab likh rahe, 'Dekho izzat isko bolte hain' (Even people in Pakistan were writing, 'see, this is called respect)," he said in the same video.

"He was enjoying himself with his old friends and the public. The fans were just waiting for him to respond and chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' for his seven hours straight," he further added.

However, Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy did not turn out to be as expected. The star batter was dismissed for just 6 runs in Delhi's first innings and failed to get going with the bat.

