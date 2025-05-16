RCB spinner Suyash Sharma celebrates 22nd birthday ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Suyash Sharma celebrated his 22nd birthday as the IPL 2025 season is set for resumption. The league was temporarily suspended for a week earlier.

RCB shared a video of the young spinner's birthday celerations on their YouTube channel. Suyash Sharma can be seen cutting his birthday cake in the dressing room as his teammates and staff members sing along. He can then be seen cutting the cake and feeding it to his teammates such as the likes of Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, and Mayank Agarwal among others.

Moreover, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh was also present in RCB's dressing room during the celebrations.

Watch the video of the same posted by RCB below -

As the IPL 2025 season is set for a restart, RCB will play the first game as they host KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17.

Suyash Sharma has been an unsung hero for RCB this season

The 22-year-old leg spinner Suyash Sharma was acquired by RCB for ₹2.60 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. While he has not been among the wickets as such, bagging just four from 10 matches, he has been effective under pressure.

Suyash has bowled the crucial and important overs during different phases of the game. More often than not, he has bowled well and has managed to create pressure on the opposition batters, resulting in the other RCB bowlers reaping rewards of the same and picking up wickets. He has maintained an economy rate of 8.25, playing a key part in their successful campaign this season.

RCB have won eight out of their 11 games and with 16 points, are placed second on the table at the moment. They are in a strong position and a win against KKR will seal their spot for the playoffs, which could make them the first team to qualify this season.

With three matches to go, they are also well placed to finish in the top two and give themselves an extra opportunity of making it to the final.

