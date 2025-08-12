  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • RCB star leaves Nqabayomzi Peter stunned by clobbering 112m six out of the ground in AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [Watch]

RCB star leaves Nqabayomzi Peter stunned by clobbering 112m six out of the ground in AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 12, 2025 18:13 IST
Australia v South Africa - T20 Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Australian all-rounder in action against South Africa in 2nd T20I. [Getty Images]

Australian all-rounder Tim David, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, starred with the bat again in the second T20I against South Africa in Darwin on Tuesday, August 12. The right-handed batter clobbered a 112-metre six off Nqabayomzi Peter that hit the stadium’s roof before going out of the ground, leaving the bowler stunned.

Ad

The incident took place as Peter bowled a half-tracker off his last delivery in the seventh over of Australia’s run chase. David got ample time to go on his back foot and generate enough bat speed to deposit the ball out of the ground. The over yielded 19 runs as David slammed two sixes off the four balls he faced.

Watch the six below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tim David scored a quickfire 50 off 24 deliveries, hitting four sixes and as many boundaries. The 29-year-old was equally brilliant in the series opener against the Proteas. He smashed 83 runs off 52 balls at a strike rate of 159.61, including four sixes and eight boundaries as the Aussies won the match by 17 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Singapore-born player also slammed 102 off 57 balls against the West Indies in the previous T20I series.

Ad

Tim David won the IPL 2025 title with RCB

Tim David won the IPL 2025 title with RCB earlier this year. The all-rounder was bought by the franchise for INR 3 crore at the mega auction last season. He amassed 187 runs in nine innings at a spectacular strike rate of 185.14, comprising one half-century. His power-packed show helped RCB reach the playoffs before they lifted their maiden IPL trophy by defeating Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final.

Ad

However, the Aussie all-rounder missed the playoffs due to national commitments. He also suffered a hamstring injury while playing against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the knockout matches.

Meanwhile, in the second T20I, the Aussies were 132/5 after 13.5 overs, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Owen at the crease.

Earlier, the Proteas posted 218/7, thanks to a stunning century from Dewald Brevis. The right-hander smashed an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls, hitting 12 sixes and eight fours.

Follow the SA vs AUS 2nd T20I live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications