RCB star leaves Nqabayomzi Peter stunned by clobbering 112m six out of the ground in AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [Watch]

Australian all-rounder Tim David, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, starred with the bat again in the second T20I against South Africa in Darwin on Tuesday, August 12. The right-handed batter clobbered a 112-metre six off Nqabayomzi Peter that hit the stadium’s roof before going out of the ground, leaving the bowler stunned.The incident took place as Peter bowled a half-tracker off his last delivery in the seventh over of Australia’s run chase. David got ample time to go on his back foot and generate enough bat speed to deposit the ball out of the ground. The over yielded 19 runs as David slammed two sixes off the four balls he faced.Watch the six below:Tim David scored a quickfire 50 off 24 deliveries, hitting four sixes and as many boundaries. The 29-year-old was equally brilliant in the series opener against the Proteas. He smashed 83 runs off 52 balls at a strike rate of 159.61, including four sixes and eight boundaries as the Aussies won the match by 17 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Singapore-born player also slammed 102 off 57 balls against the West Indies in the previous T20I series.Tim David won the IPL 2025 title with RCBTim David won the IPL 2025 title with RCB earlier this year. The all-rounder was bought by the franchise for INR 3 crore at the mega auction last season. He amassed 187 runs in nine innings at a spectacular strike rate of 185.14, comprising one half-century. His power-packed show helped RCB reach the playoffs before they lifted their maiden IPL trophy by defeating Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final.However, the Aussie all-rounder missed the playoffs due to national commitments. He also suffered a hamstring injury while playing against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the knockout matches.Meanwhile, in the second T20I, the Aussies were 132/5 after 13.5 overs, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Owen at the crease.Earlier, the Proteas posted 218/7, thanks to a stunning century from Dewald Brevis. The right-hander smashed an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls, hitting 12 sixes and eight fours.Follow the SA vs AUS 2nd T20I live score and updates here.