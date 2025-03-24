RCB stars pick their favourite cricketing moment ft. MS Dhoni in RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Stars from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp were asked to list their favorite cricketing moments on the field. Yash Dayal picked last season's contest between RCB and Chennai Super Kings as his choicest cricketing moment.

Dayal, who was bowling the last over in the match, was hit for a maximum on the very first delivery he bowled against MS Dhoni. On the next delivery, he managed to have the former CSK skipper caught at deep square leg. He closed the over out nicely as RCB won the game by 27 runs and pipped CSK to qualify for the playoffs. Reminiscing the same, Dayal said:

"It happened last year only. It was our game against CSK, I was bowling the main over. Not many people know that it was a penalty over, 5 fielders were inside the circle. The pressure was enormous. To handle that pressure and get our team to victory, it was the best match of my life"

When asked the same question, Jitesh Sharma mentioned his hit wicket incident on his debut for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy. Bhuvneshwar Kumar added that the Champions Trophy win in 2013 was a memorable moment for him, while Krunal Pandya chose his ODI debut where he scored the fastest 50 on debut. Skipper Rajat Patidar also chose a moment from the Ranji Trophy, stating that hitting the winning runs for his side Madhya Pradesh in the 2022 Ranji Trophy final will be memorable.

Take a look at the answers below:

RCB will be looking to make it two wins in two games as they take on CSK in their next match

Krunal Pandya was the player of the match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their season opener- Source: Getty

After beating Kolkata Knight Riders comprehensively in their opening encounter, RCB will be shifting their sights to make it two wins in two games at the start of the season. They take on Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28.

Historically, Chennai Super Kings have led the head-to-head against RCB 21-11 in 33 matches so far. They are also without a win against CSK in Chennai since 2010 and will be looking to change that when they take on Ruturaj Gaikwad's men.

