"RCB have taken Chris Gayle in the past"- After CSK, R Ashwin clears the air over Dewald Brevis signing controversy in IPL 2025

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on the Dewald Brevis purchase by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 38-year-old said that no one was at fault, and injury replacements have been a common feature in the league. He added that every team was making use of the flexibility present in the injury replacement rule.

On Saturday, August 16, CSK issued a statement clarifying that the franchise had bought the hard-hitting South African batter fairly. Ashwin said on his YouTube channel "Ash ki Baat":

“We live in such times where we have to clarify even true stories. In that way, it is a bit tricky. But I won’t go there. There is no one at fault here. The clarification here on this matter has arisen from the fact that a lot of people have doubts. The point is the player is not at fault, the franchise is not at fault, and maybe the governing body is also not at fault. All of us need to understand that if a franchise needs a player, the franchise talks to the player or the player’s agent and tells the BCCI, ‘Look, so-and-so player of ours is injured, we need another player. ’ The matter gets closed there.”

“The IPL or those who need to give approval give the approval, and the player comes and plays. If there was any fault here, that player would not have played in the franchise. This is not about Brevis; it is generally the case. There is one other thing I want to explain. My intention in the video was to describe how well Brevis was batting. We have to understand that every player who plays in the IPL has a tri-parted contract: The player, franchise, and the IPL have a binding contract.”

“So if something is wrong with it, it won’t get ratified. That is why, probably, the tweet that said clause so-and-so makes complete sense. The flexibility that is there with the IPL’s injury replacement, everyone is making use of it. It is not only CSK who have picked a replacement; there have been several other teams. RCB have taken Chris Gayle in the past, and he became a superstar. Injury replacements are a common facet of the IPL, and even in that, the rule flexibility that you have, how you make use of that, within the limit, you can use it. That is the point”.

Ashwin added that Dewald Brevis' recent exploits with the bat against Australia should make both South Africa and CSK fans excited. He also feels that the right-handed batter could help the teams he plays for win competitions in the future.

“If you are a South Africa fan or a CSK fan, it is time to be absolutely excited for Dewald Brevis. Dewald Brevis is a special talent, there is no doubt about it. I think he is going to have some fabulous performances and he is going to be in some teams that will go on to win some competitions," the veteran of 106 Tests said.

Ravichandran Ashwin lavishes praise on Dewald Brevis for his batting exploits against Australia

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on South African batter Dewald Brevis. He said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had struck gold by signing the batter when he was in prime form. He admitted that South Africa could pose a challenge to the other teams at the T20 World Cup in the subcontinent in 2026.

Ashwin said:

"I watch a lot more cricket. I don’t pay too much attention to these things (on the Brevis-CSK controversy). Nowadays, we make YouTube videos, and we give our opinion in these videos. The ones who watch the videos don’t tend to do anything out of the ordinary. The ones who don’t watch the videos can read the statement and twist the story. Unfortunately, in today’s times, folks can watch smaller videos, read shorter headlines. There is nothing wrong there. Dewald Brevis is a fabulous player, and the way he is batting, CSK has struck gold. Whoever has made the decision, they have taken a fabulous decision."

"The point is, they have struck gold during the purple patch of Dewald Brevis. He has played for the franchise before, but he was very young. He is at the right time. Even the innings he played in the third T20I, it was an amazing innings. He made 50 off 25 balls with six sixes. A hat-trick of sixes, as well. When he hits those sixes, they are never small sixes. South Africa is coming for a T20 World Cup in India, they can pose a challenge," Ashwin said.

Dewald Brevis emerged as the leading run-getter in the three-match T20I series against Australia. He made 180 runs at a strike rate of 204.55 with 13 fours and 14 sixes.

