RCB victory parade 2025: Where to watch live telecast and live streaming; schedule, route and IST timings

By Tejas Rathi
Modified Jun 04, 2025 12:16 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
RCB victory parade will take place on June 4 (Image courtesy: Getty)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory parade will take place on Wednesday, June 4, in Bengaluru. The celebrations come in the wake of RCB beating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday in Ahmedabad.

The Rajat Patidar-led side posted a healthy 190-run total, with Virat Kohli (43) emerging as their top contributor. Their bowlers then did well to restrict PBKS to 184/7, as RCB made history by winning their maiden IPL title.

In a chat with broadcasters, Kohli confirmed on Tuesday night that they will take the trophy to their home city and celebrate the achievement with fans. He said (via The Economic Times):

"I hope these two (Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers) are coming to Bengaluru tomorrow with us. It's going to be something special."
"The city is waiting. My god. I'm thinking about them. Imagine what the fans must be feeling now, poor ones. Someone sent me a video – the entire city is filled with fireworks. The whole city. It’s very special. I can’t express my feelings. I have to experience it," he added.

The victory parade will commence at 3:30 PM IST from Vidhana Soudha (the parliament house of Karnataka state) and will culminate at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Here's the official post of the club regarding the victory parade (via X):

Here are the details of their victory parade:

Date and Time: June 4, 3:30 PM IST

Route: Vidhana Soudha to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Telecasting platform: Star Sports network

Live-streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood were the top performers for RCB in IPL 2025

The key reason behind RCB's title victory in IPL 2025 was due to the consistent performances of Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood.

Kohli finished as the third-highest scorer in the 2025 edition, slamming 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71. He hit eight fifties, with a top knock of 73* against PBKS in the league stage.

Meanwhile, Hazlewood finished as the third-highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps in 12 games at an economy of 8.77. His best figures of 4/33 came against the Rajasthan Royals.

Edited by Parag Jain
