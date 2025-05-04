RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) edged past rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3, by two runs in a last-over thriller. With the win, RCB have attained the top spot in the IPL 2025 points table.

Ad

Romario Shepherd hit a blazing 14-ball 53 to help RCB set up a total of 213/5. In the end, his runs made the difference as CSK did superbly for the majority of their run-chase.

Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a 114-run partnership to get CSK close to the target. However, Yash Dayal held his nerves in the last over to see RCB home by a two-run margin.

Now that the high-scoring clash of IPL 2025 is in the history books, let us look at the list of award winners, scorecard and records broken from the RCB vs CSK match.

Ad

Trending

List of all award winners in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Unsurprisingly, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Romario Shepherd dominated the post-match presentation ceremony. He won three of the six awards announced in the post-match presentation, including the all-important Player of the Match award. Below are all the awards that were distributed:

Electric Striker of the Match: Romario Shepherd (Strike rate of (378.57)

Ad

Fantasy King of the Match: Ayush Mhatre (182 points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Romario Shepherd (6 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Ayush Mhatre (9 fours)

Most dot balls in the Match: Noor Ahmad (13 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Romario Shepherd (53 off 14)

RCB vs CSK scorecard

RCB batting scorecard vs CSK [Sportskeeda]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were put to bat first and openers Virat Kohli (62) and Jacob Bethell (55) put up a fantastic stand of 97 runs in just 59 balls. Both batters were aggressive right from the start.

Ad

However, CSK made inroads after Bethell's dismissal. RCB's next 60 runs came in 47 balls and they lost five wickets in between. At that point, even a score of 200 looked like a uphill task. However, a 14-ball stay from Romario Shepherd changed it all.

The Guyenese all-rounder helped RCB scored 54 runs in the last two overs, which is the most in IPL history. His freakish innings of 53* off 14 saw RCB hammer 213/5.

CSK batting scorecard vs RCB [Sportskeeda]

Chennai then came out with their best powerplay score of this season, thanks to Ayush Mhatre. The 17-year-old broke loose and played some delightful strokes.

Ad

Ravindra Jadeja and Mhatre formed a crucial partnership before the youngster departed for 94. Jadeja, meanwhile, got ruthless in the death overs and ended up with an unbeaten 77.

However, RCB leaked just 51 runs in the last five overs as Yash Dayal kept his cool to defend 15 runs off the last over against MS Dhoni, Jadeja, and Shivam Dube.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with its massive crowd, created an atmosphere of a lifetime for fans. Here are the records broken in the match:

Romario Shepherd hit his fifty in just 14 balls, the joint-second-fastest in IPL history. Khaleel Ahmed got hit for 33 runs in the penultimate over of RCB's innings. This is the most expensive over ever bowled by a CSK bowler. A total of 54 runs were scored by RCB in their last two overs, creating the record for mustering the most runs in that period. Ayush Mhatre (17 years and 291 days) broke Suresh Raina's record for being the youngest half-centurion for CSK. MS Dhoni completed 50 sixes vs RCB in IPL. Virat Kohli became the first player to have eight 500-plus run IPL seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More