RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 52 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB are in third position on the points table, with 14 points from 10 matches. On the other hand, CSK have been eliminated from the playoffs race and are last in the points table, with just two wins from 10 matches.

Bengaluru have won four of their last five matches and are currently on a three-match winning streak. Virat Kohli has been in excellent form, having notched up three consecutive half-centuries and six overall in IPL 2025. The bowlers too have done a good job, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya all among the wickets.

Chennai haven't won a match since April 14 and are on a three-match losing streak. In their previous clash, they went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, CSK were all out for 190. PBKS chased down the total in 19.4 overs.

Today's RCB vs CSK toss result

CSK have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. MS Dhoni said:

“It seems tacky, must have been under covers for quite some time. It is a high-scoring venue and after the initial start it will be quite good to bat on.”

Chennai are going in with the same team. For Bengaluru, Lungi Ngidi comes in for Josh Hazlewood.

RCB vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi

RCB Impact Subs: Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj

Impact Player Subs: Jamie Overton, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Today's RCB vs CSK pitch report

“We have got clear skies and that is a blessing because we have had a lot of rain here in the last couple of days. We are on pitch number 7. This surface looks very good. It is a little bit dry than we have seen throughout the tournament. There is not much grass cover. The ball is going to come on a bit better and the batters can trust the bounce.” - Ian Bishop and Shane Watson

Today's RCB vs CSK match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Manoj Bhandage, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Nuwan Thushara, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Chennai Super Kings squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi

RCB vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Mohit Krishnadas

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Iqbal Siddiqui

