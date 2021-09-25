×
RCB vs CSK memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

Wanindu Hasaranga did not have a memorable night at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Sep 25, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their second consecutive defeat in the IPL 2021 UAE leg. Playing their first match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, RCB received an invitation to bat first from Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is famous for high-scoring encounters. RCB got off to a great start as well, with opening batters Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stitching up a partnership of 111 runs. Both RCB stars completed their half-centuries.

However, none of the other RCB batters could make their presence felt in Sharjah. The platform was perfect for the likes of AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Tim David to destroy the CSK bowlers. But some fine bowling from DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur made sure RCB finished with 156/6 in 20 overs.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Bravo was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, with figures of 3/24 in four overs. Thakur supported him with 2/29 in four overs, while Deepak Chahar picked up one wicket.

Chasing 157 to attain the top spot in the IPL 2021 standings, CSK started brilliantly, with Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad adding 71 runs for the first wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell removed both openers in quick succession. But RCB allowed CSK to bounce back as Mooen Ali and Ambati Rayudu had a 47-run third-wicket partnership.

In the end, the duo of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina completed the formalities as CSK beat RCB by six wickets. This win took CSK to the number one position in the IPL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, RCB continue to hold third place.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings

Fans posted quite a few hilarious memes on social media during the IPL 2021 battle between RCB and CSK. Here are some of the top ones:

Ice with Fire in single pic 🔥🏔️
#IPL2021 #CSKvRCB #RCBvCSK #ViratKohli #MSDhoni https://t.co/4wjtPsRauD
Hasaranga when he normally plays vs Hasaranga vs India a few months back https://t.co/DeORDuTZgy
Picture of Hasaranga as per RCB fans when he was picked for second half. https://t.co/VmoS65ilJi
Everyone watching CSK's performance be like😂; #RCBvCSK https://t.co/PjLD342MEv
Frustrated Fans
#IPL2021 #RCBvCSK https://t.co/0zsVUZqvK7
Welcome to IPL, Wanindu Hasaranga!

He's Mr. IPL

#IPL2021 #RCBvCSK https://t.co/SaFwp3tgGx
DJ Bravo vs MI: 4-0-25-3
DJ Bravo vs RCB: 4-0-24-3

DANCING DJ 😎🔥 https://t.co/uDhOufz91i

Lord Thakur & Bravo to RCB fans :
#CSKvsRCB https://t.co/flmWwP9iAI
Edited by Aditya Singh
