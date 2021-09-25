RCB vs CSK memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their second consecutive defeat in the IPL 2021 UAE leg. Playing their first match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, RCB received an invitation to bat first from Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.
The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is famous for high-scoring encounters. RCB got off to a great start as well, with opening batters Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stitching up a partnership of 111 runs. Both RCB stars completed their half-centuries.
However, none of the other RCB batters could make their presence felt in Sharjah. The platform was perfect for the likes of AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Tim David to destroy the CSK bowlers. But some fine bowling from DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur made sure RCB finished with 156/6 in 20 overs.
Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule
Bravo was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, with figures of 3/24 in four overs. Thakur supported him with 2/29 in four overs, while Deepak Chahar picked up one wicket.
Chasing 157 to attain the top spot in the IPL 2021 standings, CSK started brilliantly, with Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad adding 71 runs for the first wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell removed both openers in quick succession. But RCB allowed CSK to bounce back as Mooen Ali and Ambati Rayudu had a 47-run third-wicket partnership.
In the end, the duo of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina completed the formalities as CSK beat RCB by six wickets. This win took CSK to the number one position in the IPL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, RCB continue to hold third place.
Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings
Fans posted quite a few hilarious memes on social media during the IPL 2021 battle between RCB and CSK. Here are some of the top ones: