RCB vs DC, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai on Friday. The fixture will be played at the same time as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) versus Mumbai Indians (MI) encounter in Abu Dhabi to ensure no team have an unfair advantage with regards to knowing the qualification scenario.

Both RCB and DC have qualified for the playoffs. Irrespective of the result on Friday, Rishabh Pant’s men will finish atop the IPL 2021 points table. But they want to register another win heading into the next round to keep their momentum intact.

The RCB, meanwhile, could have had a shot at finishing in second position in the points table had they beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by a comprehensive margin. Instead, they ended up losing the game. Now, even if they defeat DC and end up on the same number of points as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), they will remain third, considering the net run rate (NRR) scenario.

RCB vs DC - Today Match Playing XI

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (w), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

RCB vs DC - Full squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini,Dushmantha Chameera, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Akash Deep

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c), Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala,Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ben Dwarshuis, Kulwant Khejroliya

RCB vs DC - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon, K. Ananthapadmanabhan

Third Umpire: K. Srinivasan

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

RCB vs DC - Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

RCB have won the toss and opted to bowl first. They have not made any changes to their playing XI.

Explaining his decision to field first, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said:

“The pitch does look a little bit dry. They've left enough grass in the game to sustain. Later in the second half the pitch settles down a little bit. It's been hard work adjusting to all kinds of surfaces, and the teams that have done so have qualified.”

DC have also not made any changes to their playing XI as they look to continue their great run.

