RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 24 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both RCB and DC have made impressive starts to their IPL 2025 campaigns. Bengaluru have won three of their four matches, while Delhi are unbeaten after three games.

In their previous match, RCB beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, Bengaluru put up a total of 221-5 as Virat Kohli top-scored with 67 off 42, while skipper Rajat Patidar hammered 64 off 32. With the ball, Krunal Pandya picked up 4-45, while Yash Dayal and Josh Hazlewood claimed two scalps apiece.

Delhi made it three out of three wins in IPL 2025 when they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 25 runs at Chepauk. Batting first, DC posted a competitive total of 183-6 as KL Rahul top-scored with 77 off 51. In the chase, CSK were restricted to 158-5 as Delhi came up with another clinical effort.

Today's RCB vs DC toss result

DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. In good news for Delhi, skipper Axar Patel confirmed that Faf du Plessis is fit, so Sameer Rizvi is out.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, are going in with the same team.

RCB vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

RCB Impact Subs: Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Sharma, Mohit Sharma

DC Impact Subs: Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair

Today's RCB vs DC pitch report

“It’s pitch number 7 for today. There was a shower earlier today, but it was just a small drizzle. The wicket looks like a beauty. There are a few patches of grass, but its look dry. Seems like they've put a lot of heavy roller on this surface. There should be plenty of runs on offer.” - Danny Morrison and Varun Aaron

Today's RCB vs DC match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Jacob Bethell, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swapnil Singh

Delhi Capitals squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

RCB vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Sai Darshan Kumar

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

