RCB vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 02, 2025 07:24 IST
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have kicked off IPL 2025 with two wins in two matches. (Image Credits: iplt20.com)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 14 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. RCB have made an impressive start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning two out of two matches. As for GT, they have one win and one defeat from two games.

Bengaluru hammered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs in their previous match at Chepauk. RCB thus registered their first win IPL over CSK in an away game since 2008. Batting first, they put up 196-7 on the board as skipper Rajat Patidar (51 off 32) led from the front. In the chase, CSK were held to 146-8 as Josh Hazlewood picked up 3-21 in four overs.

Gujarat got the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs in their previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, GT put up 196-8 on the board as opener Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 63 off 41. In the chase, MI were held to 160-6 as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna claimed two scalps each.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

head-to-head record in IPL

Bengaluru and Gujarat have met five times in the IPL, with RCB having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head numbers. RCB beat GT in both the clashes held last season.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in Bengaluru

Bengaluru and Gujarat have met twice at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. GT won the first match by six wickets, while RCB emerged victorious in the second clash by four wickets.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

matches

As mentioned earlier, Bengaluru and Gujarat have met five times in the IPL. RCB beat GT by nine wickets in the first meeting between the two teams in Ahmedabad last year. When the teams clashed in Bengaluru, RCB chased 148 in 13.2 overs.

Here's a summary of the five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans games played so far:

  • RCB (152/6) beat GT (147) by 4 wickets, May 4, 2024
  • RCB (206/1) beat GT (200/3) by 9 wickets, April 28, 2024
  • GT (198/4) beat RCB (197/5) by 6 wickets, May 21, 2023
  • RCB (170/2) beat GT (168/5) by 8 wickets, May 19, 2022
  • GT (174/4) beat RCB (170/6) by 6 wickets, April 30, 2022

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
