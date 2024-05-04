RCB vs GT, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 52 of IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 4.

Both RCB and GT and languishing in the bottom half of the points table. While Bengaluru are last, with six points from 10 matches, Gujarat are eighth, with four wins in 10 matches.

The two sides also clashed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 28. The Royal Challengers registered a thumping nine-wicket win to keep their faint hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans put up 200-3 as Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 84* off 49, while Shahrukh Khan smashed 58 off 30. In their chase, RCB lost Faf du Plessis for 24 off 12, but Will Jacks (100* off 41) and Virat Kohli (70* off 44) lifted Bengaluru to a convincing win in 16 overs.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Today's RCB vs GT toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Captain Faf du Plessis said:

“It was a pretty good wicket against SRH. There has been rain around as well. We were a bit 50-50 on the decision.”

Expand Tweet

Bengaluru are going in with the same team. For Gujarat, there are two changes. Josh Little comes in and Manav Suthar makes his debut, while R Sai Kishore misses out due to a niggle.

RCB vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Bengaluru subs: Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Shama, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Gujarat subs: Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, BR Sharath

Today's RCB vs GT pitch report

According to Matthew Hayden, the surface is extremely hard, and there's not a lot of grass.

He added that as the evening comes, it will have a good sheen and will be very getting good for batting. Batters can trust the bounce, and the boundaries are small, which is the reason for high scores here, concludeed Hayden.

Today's RCB vs GT match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Alzarri Joseph, Himanshu Sharma, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

Expand Tweet

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Sharath BR, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra, Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little

RCB vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Akshay Totre, Vinod Seshan

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback