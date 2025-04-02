RCB vs GT, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 14 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB have made an impressive start to their campaign in the T20 league, winning their first two matches. On the other hand, GT lost their opening match to Punjab Kings (PBKS) before getting the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs.

Bengaluru will be pleased by the form of their batters. Skipper Rajat Patidar has led from the front, while Phil Salt has made an impact with his aggression in the powerplay. Virat Kohli too has looked in reasonably good tough. With the ball, Josh Hazlewood has been outstanding. Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone impressed with two wickets each against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.

For Gujarat, Sai Sudharsan has excelled with the bat, notching up half-centuries in both innings. Skipper Shubman Gill has not got the big score, but has looked in great touch. With the ball, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna impressed with two wickets each against MI, while left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore has also come up with impactful performances.

Today's RCB vs GT toss result

GT have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Shubman Gill said:

“Looks like a good wicket and we have seen the conditions don't change much, so we want to chase.”

For Gujarat, Kagiso Radaba misses out due to some personal reasons, so Arshad Khan comes in. RCB, on the other hand, are going in with the same team.

RCB vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

RCB Impact Subs: Jacob Bethell, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

GT Impact Subs: Glenn Phillips, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar

Today's RCB vs GT pitch report

“The wicket looks pretty dry. However, there could be good bounce. It's well covered with grass and the pitch looks firm, so the ball should come on nicely. Toss doesn't really play a role here. 197 is the average first-innings total, so expect something similar.” - Matthew Hayden

Today's RCB vs GT match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.

Gujarat Titans squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar

RCB vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ulhas Gandhe, Abhijit Bhattacharya

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

