RCB vs GT memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 43 of IPL 2022 on Saturday (April 30). They further strengthened their position at the top of the points table courtesy of this win.

After choosing to bat first, RCB did not get off to an ideal start as they lost their skipper Faf du Plessis (0) in the second over. Virat Kohli (58) played responsibly at the other end and notched up his maiden half-century of the season.

It marked the former RCB skipper's return to form after a couple of failures. Kohli put on a 99-run partnership with Rajat Patidar for the second wicket to provide a solid platform for the side.

The duo perished in the death overs, trying to up the ante after reaching their respective fifties. Glenn Maxwell (33) and Mahipal Lomror (16) provided the finishing touches to the innings and helped Royal Challengers reach 170/6 after 20 overs. Veteran pacer Pradeep Sangwan (2/19) was the star performer with the ball for the Gujarat Titans.

Wriddhiman Saha (29) and Shubman Gill (31) provided GT with a decent start courtesy of their 51-run opening partnership in 7.1 overs in the chase of 171. Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/26) bowled well and picked up four wickets in the middle phase of the innings.

GT needed 43 runs off the last four overs with David Miller and Rahul Tewatia at the crease. The aggressive southpaws finished the job at hand without any hassles and handed Gujarat a comfortable six-wicket victory.

RCB vs GT IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. They expressed the same through memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm Twitter trends right now Twitter trends right now https://t.co/ZWDIGeaAjU

마륵 타망😷😷 @_Marktamang #RCBvsGT

Tewatia & Miller Duo is Game changer Tewatia & Miller Duo is Game changer #RCBvsGT Tewatia & Miller Duo is Game changer https://t.co/JSQ3199lpX

