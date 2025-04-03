RCB vs GT: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Bowling first after winning the toss, GT came up with a clinical effort to restrict the opposition to 169-8. In the chase, they romped home in 17.5 overs.

Bengaluru got off to a disappointing start with the bat as they lost Virat Kohli (7) to Arshad Khan. Kohli hit a half-hearted pick-up pull from the left-arm pacer straight to long leg. Devdutt Padikkal (4) perished to Mohammed Siraj, cleaned up as he attempted a premeditated swipe.

RCB opener Phil Salt was dropped early in the match by Jos Buttler. He looked dangerous and even smacked Siraj for a 105m six. However, the GT pacer had his revenge next ball as he knocked over Salt for 14. Ishant Sharma then struck in his first over, trapping Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar (12) leg before with a length ball that slanted back.

Jitesh Sharma (33 off 21) played a good cameo before perishing to left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, miscuing an attempted big hit. The latter then produced a carrom ball to fox Krunal Pandya (5), who chipped a simple return catch. Liam Livingstone (54 off 40) and Tim David (32 off 18) counter-attacked to ensure that the batting side got close to the 170-run mark.

Buttler pummels RCB bowlers in the chase

Chasing a target of 170, GT lost skipper Shubman Gill for 14 as he mistimed a length ball off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sai Sudharsan (49 off 36) and Jos Buttler (73* off 39), however, added 75 for the second wicket to put Gujarat in command. Sudharsan struck seven fours and a six in his knock. He was looking good for another fifty when his lap stroke off Josh Hazlewood was caught by the keeper.

Expand Tweet

Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford (30* off 18) then added an unbroken 63 for the third wicket to lift GT to a comprehensive win. Buttler struck five fours and six sixes, including two in the last over of the match bowled by Hazlewood. Rutherford brought down the curtains on a contest by clobbering the RCB pacer for a maximum over the long leg fence.

RCB vs GT: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Siraj was excellent for GT with the ball, registering figures of 3-19, while Sai Kishore claimed 2-22. In the chase, Buttler struck a blazing fifty.

For RCB, Livingstone scored a fighting half-century. With the ball, Bhuvneshwar was economical with figures of 1-23 from four overs.

Siraj was named the Player of the Match for his superb bowling effort.

