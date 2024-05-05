RCB vs GT: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by four wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bowling first after winning the toss, RCB did a great job to restrict GT to 147 as Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed two wickets each. Chasing 148, RCB got off to a sensational start, as their openers added 92 in 5.5 overs. However, they suffered an equally stunning batting collapse to slip to 117-6. Eventually, they survived and got over the line in 13.4 overs.

Skipper Faf du Plessis (64 off 23) led from the front for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the chase, slamming Josh Little in the second over for three fours and a six. The big hits kept flowing from his bat freely. Virat Kohli (42 off 27), who was the more subdued of the two, joined in by hammering Manav Suthar for two sixes in the fifth over.

The brilliant stand ended in the last over of the powerplay when Du Plessis fell to Little (4-45), caught a short fine leg. It was sweet revenge for the GT bowler, who had been smacked for a six and two fours earlier in the over.

Du Plessis' dismissal was followed by a procession as Will Jacks (1), Rajat Patidar (2), Glenn Maxwell (4) and Cameron Green (1) all perished looking for big hits. Kohli, who was watching all the carnage at the other end, also fell to Noor Ahmad. He was caught behind, feathering a full delivery outside off.

Expand Tweet

Dinesh Karthik (21* off 12), though, kept his cool and smashed Rashid Khan for three fours in 12th over. Swapnil Singh (15* off 9) also chipped in, hammering Noor for consecutive fours. He also hit the winning runs, launching a full toss from Rashid for a six.

Poor batting effort hurts GT

Batting first, Gujarat lost Wriddhiman Saha for 1. He poked at a delivery outside off stump from Siraj and gave a simple catch to the wicketkeeper.

Shubman Gill (2) also fell to the RCB pacer, miscuing a lofted hit to deep point. Sai Sudharsan (6) also perished in the last over of the powerplay, top-edging a short of length delivery from Green to mid-off.

David Miller and Shahrukh Khan gave the GT innings some stability, adding 61 for the fourth wicket. However, neither converted their starts into a big score. Miller fell to Karn Sharma for 30, miscuing a big hit to long-on, while Shahrukh was run out for 37, courtesy of a brilliant direct hit from Kohli.

Expand Tweet

Rahul Tewatia (35 off 21) played a handy knock before falling to a brilliant diving catch by Vyshak off Dayal, top-edging a pull. Vyshak then claimed two wickets in the last over, while there was a run out in between as RCB completed a team hat-trick.

RCB vs GT: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Siraj, Dayal and Vyshak starred with two wickets each for RCB, while Du Plessis was brilliant in the chase, clobbering 10 fours and three sixes.

For GT, Sharukh top-scored with 37, while Miller and Tewatia also contributed 30s. Little picked up 4-45 and Noor 2-23. Siraj, though, was named the Player of the Match for claiming the big wickets of Saha and Gill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback