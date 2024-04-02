RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 15 of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB are languishing near the bottom of the points table, with one win from three games. LSG, meanwhile, have played two, winning one and losing the other.

In their previous game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were hammered by seven wickets by Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, Bengaluru put up 182-6, with Virat Kohli hammering 83* off 59. The rest of the big names in the batting department, though, failed to fire, and the bowlers also struggled to make an impact.

As for Lucknow Super Giants, they got the better of Punjab Kings by 21 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Quickfire knocks from Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya guided LSG to 199-8. Pacer Mayank Yadav then stunned PBKS with figures of 3-27 as they were held to 178-5 despite a blazing start.

Today's RCB vs LSG toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to field first. Captain Faf du Plessis said:

"In the previous match we played on here, (in) the first innings, it was slower than the second innings. At some places, it is patchy and dry. It seems like a chasing ground."

Bengaluru have made one change - Reece Topley comes in for Alzarri Joseph. For Lucknow, Moshin Khan has a sore back, so Yash Thakur comes in.

RCB vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (w) Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Yash Dayal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

Today's RCB vs LSG pitch report

According to Graeme Swann, the pitch is very dry, and there will be spin, especially for Glenn Maxwell.

He pointed out that it’s the highest turning ground on average of all the different facilities this year in the IPL. Swann added that there's an area outside the off stump for right-handed batters, which is almost like a riverbed. Next to the cracks, there's a little bit of grass, so it may be slightly two-paced, he reckons.

Today's RCB vs LSG match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manimaran Siddharth, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Matt Henry, Amit Mishra, Deepak Hooda, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan

RCB vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf, Nikhil Patwardhan

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty