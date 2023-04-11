RCB vs LSG: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one wicket in yesterday’s 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In a pulsating contest that was decided off the last delivery, LSG sneaked home as RCB keeper Dinesh Karthik failed to collect the ball cleanly.

Chasing 213, Lucknow needed five runs off the last over with three wickets in hand. Harshal Patel cleaned up Mark Wood (1) with a slower delivery off the second ball. Jaydev Unadkat (9) holed out to long-on off the penultimate delivery. Following his dismissal, the equation stood at one run to get with one wicket in hand off the last ball.

More drama followed as Harshal attempted a run-out at the non-striker’s end, but bizarrely missed the stumps. He then threw the ball at the stumps, but the attempt did not count as the rules don’t allow it.

Avesh Khan then swung his bat at the last ball, but failed to connect. DK fumbled under pressure and could not collect the ball. The LSG batters thus successfully crossed for the winning run, with Avesh celebrating by throwing his helmet.

Earlier, LSG got off to a horror start in the chase as Kyle Mayers (0), Deepak Hooda (9) and Krunal Pandya (0) perished cheaply. Skipper KL Rahul also struggled, laboring his way to 18 off 20 balls. However, Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30) and Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19) put up a wonderful exhibition of clean hitting.

Stoinis, who was dropped in the fifth over as Mohammed Siraj failed to grab a tough chance, kept Lucknow in the chase. Pooran, meanwhile, came in and put the RCB attack to the sword en route to a 15-ball 50 - the fastest of the ongoing season.

‘Impact Player’ Ayush Badoni chipped in with a crucial 30 off 24. He was dismissed in bizarre fashion as he was hit-wicket in the process of scooping Wayne Parnell for a ‘six’.

There was plenty of action in the last over as LSG threatened to crumble under pressure. In the end, though, they somehow managed to finish on the right side of the result, with some help from RCB.

Kohli, Du Plessis, Maxwell lift RCB to 212/2

Virat Kohli (61 off 44), Faf du Plessis (79* off 46) and Glenn Maxwell (59 off 29) combined to lift RCB to an impressive 212/2. After the Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first, Kohli and Du Plessis added 96 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for a big total.

Kohli was the dominant partner in the first-wicket stand. He top-edged Avesh for a six and hit an inside-out four over extra cover in the second over. When Wood was introduced in the last over of the powerplay, the RCB batter smacked him for a four over his head and a six over deep midwicket.

Immediately after reaching his fifty, he pulled Krunal for a maximum over wide long-on. Kohli’s fine innings ended when he miscued Amit Mishra to deep midwicket. Plessis and Maxwell, however, added 115 for the second wicket as there was no respite for LSG’s bowlers.

Maxwell whacked Mishra for a four to deep point and launched him for a maximum over long-on in the 14th over. Du Plessis and Maxwell then combined to clobber leggie Ravi Bishnoi for three sixes in the 15th over. The RCB skipper reached his fifty with another maximum off Wood over long-off.

Both batters also combined to take on Unadkat, who went for 23 in the 18th over. There was also a dropped catch of Maxwell at deep point as Krunal could not hold on.

Maxwell began the penultimate over by slamming Avesh for consecutive sixes, the second taking him to a 24-ball fifty. He was knocked over by Wood in the last over, but had done plenty of damage by then.

RCB vs LSG: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

There were plenty of impressive performances with the bat from both sides. For LSG, Stoinis and Pooran hit sensational half-centuries to lift the team after a poor start. Pooran was particularly destructive, striking seven sixes in his 62.

For RCB, Kohli, Du Plessis and Maxwell struck excellent half-centuries. With the ball, pacers Siraj and Parnell claimed three wickets each.

Pooran was named the Player of the Match for his game-changing effort with the bat.

