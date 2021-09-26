RCB vs MI, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

It will be Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 39 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Sunday. It will be the second match of the double-header.

Both RCB and MI have been disappointing in the UAE leg so far, having failed to find any kind of rhythm. Kohli’s men were bundled out for 92 by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Against the Chennai Super Kings, they slipped to defeat despite a century stand by their openers.

MI have struggled because the batting, particularly the middle order, has been sluggish. They need the likes of Surykumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya to raise their games. They let CSK off the hook after having them at 24 for 4. Against KKR, they looked like an unsettled outfit with both bat and ball.

RCB vs MI - Today Match Playing XI

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI have won the toss & elected to bowl against RCB in Match 39 of the IPL.



RCB vs MI - Full squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen, AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Tim David, Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Dushmanta Chameera, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, K.S. Bharat (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

RCB vs MI - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Michael Gough

Third Umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

RCB vs MI: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

MI have won the toss and decided to bowl first. The big news from the MI camp is that Hardik Pandya is part of the playing XI, with Saurabh Tiwary missing out.

Explaining his decision, MI skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“We have tried everything in the two games we played and I though a score in front us to have a crack would be ideal. Important to focus on game in hand and keep ticking those small boxes.”

RCB have made three changes from the side that came second against CSK. Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian and Shahbaz Ahmed are in, replacing Navdeep Saini, Tim David and Wanindu Hasaranga.

