RCB vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 34 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18. RCB are third in the points table, with four wins from six matches. PBKS also have eight points from six games, but are in fourth place due to net run rate.

Bengaluru crushed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Bowling first, RCB held RR to 173 despite only claiming four wickets. In the chase, they cruised home as Phil Salt (65 off 33), Virat Kohli (62* off 45) and Devdutt Padikkal (40* off 28) played fine knocks. The form of their openers and skipper Rajat Patidar is a big plus for RCB.

Punjab stunned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 16 runs in a low-scoring thriller in their previous match in Mullanpur. Batting first, PBKS came up with a disappointing effort to be bowled out for 111 in 15.3 overs. In the chase, KKR seemed to be cruising at 62-2. However, Yuzvendra Chahal (4-28) worked his magic, while Marco Jansen claimed three scalps as Kolkata were bundled out for 95.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Bengaluru and Punjab have met 33 times in the IPL, with the latter having a slender 17-16 lead in the head-to-head numbers. RCB, however, beat PBKS in both the meetings between the two sides in IPL 2024.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 33

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 16

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 17

Matches with No Result - 0

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru and Punjab have met 12 times at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL, with RCB having a 7-5 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Bengaluru beat Punjab by four wickets when the sides clashed at the venue last season.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 7

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings matches

RCB have won three of the last five matches against PBKS in the IPL. The three wins have come in consecutive matches. Punjab's last win over Bengaluru was registered in May 2022, when they secured a 54-run triumph at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings games:

RCB (241/7) beat PBKS (181) by 60 runs, May 9, 2024

RCB (178/6) beat PBKS (176/6) by 4 wickets, March 25, 2024

RCB (174/4) beat PBKS (150) by 24 runs, April 20, 2023

PBKS (209/9) beat RCB (155/9) by 54 runs, May 13, 2022

PBKS (208/5) beat RCB (205/2) by 5 wickets, March 27, 2022

