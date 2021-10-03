RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah on Sunday. The game will be crucial for both sides as the race for the playoffs spots get tighter.

RCB are still in the top three and have a very good chance of qualifying for the playoffs. However, they would like to improve on their poor net run-rate of -0.200. After two losses at the start of the UAE leg, they have come back well to win the last two games.

PBKS are fifth in the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points from 12 games. With Kolkata , Rajasthan and Mumbai also on the same number of points after an equal number of games, it will be imperative for PBKS to outdo RCB on Sunday. They would have gained some confidence following the win over KKR.

RCB vs PBKS - Today Match Playing XI

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

RCB vs PBKS - Full squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini,Dushmantha Chameera, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat

PBKS: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar

RCB vs PBKS - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: K. Ananthapadmanabhan, Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: K. Srinivasan

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

RCB vs PBKS: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

RCB have won the toss and have opted to bat first. They have made no chances to their playing XI for the match.

Elaborating on his decision, skipper Virat Kohli said:

“Looks like a really nice and hard wicket. We understand that the pitches tend to slow down here, precisely why we want to bat first and put pressure. We feel we have enough depth in all departments in our lineup.”

PBKS skipper KL Rahul has said he would have bowled anyway. Punjab have made three changes to their playing XI. Fabian Allen, Deepak Hooda, Nathan Ellis have been replaced by Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan and Moises Henriques.

