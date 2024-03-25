RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25. RCB lost the IPL 2024 opener to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As for Punjab, they beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in their opening match in Chandigarh.

RCB had their moments against CSK, but could not come up with a complete performance. Batting first, they put up 173/6 on the board in their 20 overs. Bengaluru slipped to 78/5 before Anuj Rawat (48 off 25) and Dinesh Karthik (38* off 26) lifted them with a sixth-wicket partnership of 95. The total wasn't enough though, as CSK chased down the target with ease.

Speaking of PBKS, they bowled first against Delhi and restricted the opposition to 174/9. Arshdeep Singh picked up 2/28, while Harshal Patel also claimed two big wickets. Sam Curran (63 off 47) and Liam Livingstone (38* off 21) helped Punjab chase down the target in 19.2 overs.

Today's RCB vs PBKS toss result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Faf du Plessis said:

"It looks like a good wicket, but because of the way our team is set up [we want to bowl first].

Both RCB and PBKS are going in with the same playing XIs for match six of IPL 2024.

RCB vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Bengaluru Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada

Punjab Subs: Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa

Today's RCB vs PBKS pitch report

According to Deep Dasgupta and Simon Katich, Bengaluru has always been a high-scoring ground because of the dimensions. Katich reckons that there's a bit of grass cover. The average first-innings score at the venue is 196. The experts reckon that the surface is a bit two-paced, but expect the ball to come on nicely onto the bat under lights.

Today's RCB vs PBKS match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Karn Sharma. Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himashu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Ashutosh Sharma, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

RCB vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Saidharshan Kumar

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Manu Nayar