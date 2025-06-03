RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two sides finished in the top two after the league stage, so it is only deserving that they meet again in the summit clash, In fact, both PBKS and RCB finished the league stage with 19 points, with only the net run rate separating the two sides.

Punjab and Bengaluru clashed in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur, with RCB hammering PBKS by eight wickets. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma claimed three wickets each as Punjab were bundled out for 101 after being asked to bat first. RCB gunned down the target in 10 overs, with Phil Salt hammering an unbeaten 56 off 27 balls.

PBKS recovered exceptionally well to get the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad. Bengaluru have the upper hand over Punjab, having won four of the last five IPL matches played between the two sides. However, history will count for little in the grand final. All that will matter is how the two teams turn up on the big day.

Today's RCB vs PBKS toss result

PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bowl first in the final. Skipper Shreyas Iyer said:

“Only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It's an amazing day. Crowd is electrifying.”

Both Punjab and Bengaluru are going in with unchanged teams for the final.

RCB vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

RCB Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh,

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett

Today's RCB vs PBKS pitch report

“Looks like a belter of a wicket. It should be consistent and seems really flat. Don't think 200 will be enough on this wicket. Bowlers will need to try the back of length deliveries. Also, use of those square boundaries could be important. The surface is 25 percent black soil and 75 percent red soil. Six of the eight matches here have been won by the team batting first.” - Murali Kartik and Michael Clarke

Today's RCB vs PBKS match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Blessing Muzarabani, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Punjab Kings squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan

RCB vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

