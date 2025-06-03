RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 final: What is Shreyas Iyer’s record in IPL finals?

Shreyas Iyer recently became the first captain to take three different teams to an IPL final. On Tuesday (June 3), Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to win their first title against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad. Iyer has been part of the IPL finals for Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2020 and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024.
The 2020 IPL final saw the Capitals lock horns against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai. Iyer played an impressive knock of 65* off 50 balls to help DC compile a respectable 156-run total. In response, Rohit Sharma's half-century paved the way for MI to win the title easily.
Meanwhile, the Knight Riders clashed against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai. The Knight Riders produced a brilliant performance to bundle out the Sunrisers for 113. Then, Venkatesh Iyer (52*) and Shreyas Iyer (6*) remained unbeaten to seal the chase in under 11 overs.
Overall, the PBKS skipper has garnered 71 runs in two IPL final appearances at a strike rate of 133.96. It is worth noting that Iyer is yet to be dismissed in both games, and it will be interesting to see if he follows the pattern in IPL 2025.
Stats of Shreyas Iyer in IPL finals
Shreyas Iyer has justified his high price tag by emerging as PBKS' top scorer in IPL 2025. He has amassed 603 runs in 16 innings at a terrific strike rate of 175.80, with a top knock of 97* against Gujarat Titans.
Shreyas Iyer couldn't sleep ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final
Shreyas Iyer played one of his finest IPL knocks in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians. He smashed 87* off 41 balls to help the Punjab Kings secure a morale-boosting victory.
Ahead of the IPL 2025 final, Iyer expressed his happiness at clicking at the right time, but felt he was still not content. Iyer said at Monday's pre-final press conference (via Hindustan Times):
"We got a beautiful start from our openers, and then Josh came in at No. 3, so I thought I would get a little bit of time. Once my eyes were set, it was all about the flow and backing my instincts. Thankfully, I clicked and the team benefited from it. Happy, but not content."
"I couldn't sleep. I only got four hours of sleep last night, and here I am. I went to my room, and the next thing I know, I'm here doing the PC," he added.
