  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 final: What is Virat Kohli’s record in the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 final: What is Virat Kohli’s record in the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jun 03, 2025 17:00 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli will be in action for RCB in the IPL 2025 final - Source: Getty

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli is all set to feature in his fourth IPL final. RCB take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

Virat Kohli has been in solid form, but RCB have yet to play a game in Ahmedabad this season. Moreover, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Kohli has played only six IPL matches ahead of the final.

He has scored 219 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike-rate of 131.14 in those games. Kohli has scored two half-centuries here in six innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 70 against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2024 season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The last time Kohli played in the IPL in Ahmedabad was during RCB's Eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2024 season. He scored a 24-ball 33 with three fours and a six at a strike-rate of 137.50.

Can Virat Kohli guide RCB to their maiden IPL title?

As mentioned above, Virat Kohli has been in stellar form with the bat this IPL season. He is the leading run-getter for RCB with 614 runs from 14 matches at an average of 55.81 and a strike-rate of 146.53, with a best score of an unbeaten 73.

Ad

He has also notched up eight half-centuries this season, with all of them coming in wins, highlighting his importance to the side. Kohli failed to get going in the Qualifier against PBKS, scoring 12 runs off as many balls with two boundaries.

However, given his exceptional form this season, he will be expected to deliver in the final and get the team off to a solid start. He will be eager to perform in the big game as well, as RCB eye their maiden IPL trophy.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications