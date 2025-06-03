RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 final: What is Virat Kohli’s record in the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli is all set to feature in his fourth IPL final. RCB take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Virat Kohli has been in solid form, but RCB have yet to play a game in Ahmedabad this season. Moreover, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Kohli has played only six IPL matches ahead of the final.
He has scored 219 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike-rate of 131.14 in those games. Kohli has scored two half-centuries here in six innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 70 against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2024 season.
The last time Kohli played in the IPL in Ahmedabad was during RCB's Eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2024 season. He scored a 24-ball 33 with three fours and a six at a strike-rate of 137.50.
Can Virat Kohli guide RCB to their maiden IPL title?
As mentioned above, Virat Kohli has been in stellar form with the bat this IPL season. He is the leading run-getter for RCB with 614 runs from 14 matches at an average of 55.81 and a strike-rate of 146.53, with a best score of an unbeaten 73.
He has also notched up eight half-centuries this season, with all of them coming in wins, highlighting his importance to the side. Kohli failed to get going in the Qualifier against PBKS, scoring 12 runs off as many balls with two boundaries.
However, given his exceptional form this season, he will be expected to deliver in the final and get the team off to a solid start. He will be eager to perform in the big game as well, as RCB eye their maiden IPL trophy.
