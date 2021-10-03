RCB vs PBKS memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a place in the IPL 2021 playoffs with a win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RCB defended a 165-run target against PBKS and won the Indian Premier League match by six runs.

RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. The opening pair of RCB, Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, added 68 runs in 9.4 overs before Moises Henriques rattled Kohli's stumps. Soon after, Henriques sent all-rounder Daniel Christian back to the dressing room and then completed his three-wicket haul by scalping Padikkal's wicket.

Glenn Maxwell joined forces with AB de Villiers to take RCB's score close to 150. Maxwell recorded another fifty in IPL 2021 and ended with 57 runs off 33 deliveries.

AB de Villiers supported him well with a 18-ball 23. Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets in the death overs but could not stop RCB from posting a 164-run total on the board.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Chasing 165 runs to bolster their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs, PBKS got off a fantastic start thanks to a 91-run opening stand between Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul.

Agarwal scored 57 runs off 42 deliveries before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. His opening partner Rahul aggregated 39 runs off 35 deliveries but lost his wicket to Shahbaz Ahmed before he could switch gears.

The other PBKS batters failed to capitalize on the good start. The likes of Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan and Sarfaraz Khan failed to chase the 165-run target as PBKS lost by six runs.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings

The cricket universe enjoyed the IPL 2021 game between RCB and PBKS on Sunday afternoon. Here's a look at the top ten memes from the game:

Also Read

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far