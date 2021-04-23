IPL 2021: "Coming out of Covid was a big challenge" - Devdutt Padikkal after his maiden IPL hundred

After racking up his maiden IPL hundred, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal that admitted beating the coronavirus was a 'big challenge'.
Devdutt Padikkal missed out on RCB's first game of the season as he contracted the virulent disease before the tournament began. The southpaw had to undergo a quarantine and multiple tests before rejoining the squad.
Since his comeback, Devdutt Padikkal has scored 137 runs at an average of 68.50, including the 52-ball ton against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. This knock helped RCB to a flawless 10-wicket win.
Speaking after the game, the southpaw expressed his delight in contributing to the team's success in the tournament.
"Coming out of Covid was definitely a big challenge and I was really glad that I could contribute to the team from the second game. So as long as I am contributing and the team is winning, that's all that matters to me," said Devdutt Padikkal in a virtual press conference.
Devdutt Padikkal's record-breaking ton included 11 boundaries and 6 maximums. His unbeaten 181-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli is the highest opening partnership for the Bangalore franchise. Moreover, their chase of RR's total of 178 is the third-highest total chased in the tournament without losing a wicket.
I am not trying to do anything different or special: Devdutt Padikkal
Speaking on his innings, Devdutt Padikkal said he wasn't trying to do anything extraordinary but just sticking to his processes.
"To be honest, I have only looked to keep things simple throughout the last 2 seasons. I am not trying to do anything different or special. I have just tried to stick to my processes every game and tried to stay as consistent as possible. And, thankfully, I have been able to do that," said Devdutt Padikkal.
Devdutt Padikkal and RCB will now play arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.