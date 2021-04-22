RCB vs RR, IPL 2021: Why Gautam Gambhir wants to see Daniel Sams in the RCB lineup 

Gautam Gambhir has recommended Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bring in Daniel Sams for their clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, arguing that the left-arm quick will 'complete' the team's bowling attack.

RCB played their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai with just three overseas players. However, the match against RR will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which favors pace and offers even bounce and carry.

Daniel Sams was unavailable for the first few games after he contracted COVID-19. In his absence, Daniel Christian played as the batting all-rounder in the XI.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Gautam Gambhir suggested that not only will Daniel Sams imbue the RCB lineup with more bowling variety, but he would also add some 'firepower' to the lower order.

"Look, I want to see Daniel Sams because he will bring a very different variety to the team. A left-arm seamer completes their [bowling] attack. They have Kyle Jamieson, a tall bowler, Mohammed Siraj, who can consistently bowl 140+, Harshal Patel who bowls the slower ones and mixup deliveries in death overs. Plus, they have Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal. So here a left-arm seamer completes the attack while giving some firepower with the bat at No. 6 or 7," said Gautam Gambhir.

Daniel Sams is Practicing bowling, looks like he completely fit and fine and most likely he will available for the selection in tommorow's match. pic.twitter.com/Qjj4TmXktz — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 21, 2021

Gautam Gambhir added that Dan Christian, who also bowls medium-pace, won't be of much use in Mumbai. In this regard, he said:

"Imagine if Glenn Maxwell came in at 3, AB de Villiers at 4 and then Washington Sundar or Daniel Sams at No. 5 then they will have a lot of options. That's why I prefer Daniel Sams over Daniel Christian because the latter won't be able to give them much in Mumbai."

Daniel Sams bowling and batting record

Daniel Sams

Advertisement

Although Daniel Sams hasn't impressed much in his short career in the IPL, he is a household name in Australia's Big Bash League.

In 47 matches, the Sydney Sixers all-rounder has picked up 63 wickets, with his average and economy rate reading at 19.30 and 8.22 respectively. He has also collected 431 runs at a stunning strike rate of 142.72 and the highest score of 65*.

His batting prowess was on show in the recent Trans-Tasman T20I series, where he scored 42 runs in two games at a strike rate of 233 against a bowling attack that included the likes of Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson.

A ROYAL battle awaits us, as we begin our 2nd leg of fixtures at the Wankhade! 👑



It’s MATCH DAY, 12th Man Army! 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvRR #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/GB10DS9aiF — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2021