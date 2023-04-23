RCB vs RR, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and chose to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 23.

Regular RCB captain Faf du Plessis will continue to play as an impact player due to an injury. Virat Kohli will lead the side again in Du Plessis' absence. Wayne Parnell, meanwhile, will miss the contest, with England all-rounder David Willey replacing him.

RR, on the other hand, have retained their combination from their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, and Anuj Rawat.

Rajasthan Royals: Donavon Ferreira, M Ashwin, Akash Vasisht, KM Asif, and Abdul Basith.

Speaking at the toss, RR skipper Sanju Samson stressed that the table-toppers want to respect the way they are playing and will go with the same XI.

"We'll bowl first. Looking at the conditions, our side and their side. So, we'd prefer bowling. The dressing room is simple, honest and we need to respect the way we are playing. We are starting with the same XI, might add someone later on," Samson stated.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was happy with batting first, saying that they wanted that anyway.

"It was pretty easy to choose, we'd have batted first. This wicket looks dry and it will get drier and might break up first. I didn't say that to Sanju, but I'm very happy to bat first. We both get to do what we wanted," Kohli said.

RCB vs RR Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Poll : 0 votes