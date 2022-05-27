RCB vs RR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match (Qualifier 2)

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second Qualifier on Friday (May 27). Courtesy of the victory, RR have set up a date with Gujarat Titans for the pinnacle clash of IPL 2022 on Sunday (May 29).

Earlier in the night, RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and invited RCB to bat first. Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna vindicated their captain's decision by bowling wonderfully in the powerplay.

After enduring a horrific spell against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, Prasidh Krishna made a roaring comeback and castled out Virat Kohli (7) in the second over to hurt RCB early in the game.

Faf du Plessis (25) and Rajat Patidar (58) then steadied the ship with a 70-run partnership for the second wicket and laid a stable platform for the middle order. Just as Du Plessis was looking to break free and unleash himself after settling down, Obed McCoy dismissed him and pushed RCB onto the back foot.

Glenn Maxwell (24 in 13 balls) came in and played a cameo but soon perished without converting it into a substantial knock. RCB kept losing wickets from this stage, which meant their desperate search for a final flourish never came to fruition. The Royal Challengers eventually clawed their way to 157/8 courtesy of a couple of big hits from Shahbaz Ahmed (12*) in the end.

Rajasthan Royals openers Yashashvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler got their team off to a blazing start in the chase with a 61-run partnership in just 5.1 overs. Josh Hazlewood broke the stand in the fifth by dismissing Jaiswal but RR had gained too much momentum by then.

Jos Buttler did not let the foot off the pedal even after the wicket as he bulldozed his way to a 23-ball half-century to destroy the minute hopes harbored by RCB fans. Sanju Samson gave him company before departing in the 12th over while attempting to slog Hasaranga.

Jos Buttler's onslaught throughout the innings rendered the RCB bowlers helpless as he notched up the fourth century of IPL 2022, continuing his dream run. He finished things off in style with a six-off Harshal Patel in the 19th over to confirm his side's place in the final.

RR vs RCB IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the intense encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. They expressed their reactions in the form of some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm Karn Sharma be like - "Mera luck kuchh bhi nahi, inke bad luck ke aage" Karn Sharma be like - "Mera luck kuchh bhi nahi, inke bad luck ke aage" https://t.co/47Ft1j14Si

VerithanaM 😈 @VickyVjAddict You always don't need to Wear yellow jersey to smash RCB.

Can just touch it too. You always don't need to Wear yellow jersey to smash RCB. Can just touch it too. https://t.co/oN2sdoZCUm

Sagar @sagarcasm Tum log itna fast kyun khel rahe ho? Abhi kaunsa NRR improve ho raha hai Tum log itna fast kyun khel rahe ho? Abhi kaunsa NRR improve ho raha hai https://t.co/KXu1zwK2EH

