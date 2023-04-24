RCB vs RR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Batting first after losing the toss, RCB put up 189/9 on the board as Glenn Maxwell (77 off 44) and Faf du Plessis (62 off 39) smashed brilliant fifties. In the chase, RR stumbled from 99/1 to finish on 182/6.

Rajasthan got off to a poor start with the bat as Mohammed Siraj knocked over Jos Buttler (0) with a wobble-seam delivery. Devdutt Padikkal (52 off 34) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (47 off 37), however, added 98 for the second wicket to put RR in a commanding position.

Padikkal took on Vijaykumar Vyshak in the fifth over and slammed him for three fours. He reached a 30-ball 50 even as Jaiswal was content playing the support act, though he too found the boundaries at regular intervals. The fine stand ended when Padikkal lofted David Willey to long-on. Jaiswal perished soon after, miscuing a dipping full-toss from Harshal Patel.

Sanju Samson struck his nemesis Wanindu Hasaranga for a four and a six, but fell to Harshal for 22, cutting the pacer straight to short third man.

Shimron Hetmyer (3) was then run-out by a brilliant direct hit from Suyash Prabhudessai. Dhruv Jurel shone again, smashing an unbeaten 34 off 16, but his cameo went in vain.

Maxwell, Du Plessis shine for RCB

Batting first, RCB lost Virat Kohli for a golden duck as he was trapped leg before by Trent Boult. The left-arm pacer also dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed (2), who pulled a short ball to midwicket. Du Plessis and Maxwell then added 127 for the third wicket to lift Bangalore.

Du Plessis hammered Sandeep Sharma for two sixes and a four in the fourth over. Maxwell then struck Ravichandran Ashwin for a four and a six in the last over of the powerplay. The Aussie batter reached his fifty by launching Jason Holder over his head for a maximum.

The excellent partnership ended when Du Plessis was run-out by a direct hit from Jaiswal at extra cover. Maxwell then fell to Ashwin as his switch hit was caught at backward point.

RCB lost their way after the dismissals of the two set batters, but still managed to finish with what ended up being a match-winning total.

RCB vs RR: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Maxwell and du Plessis played brilliant knocks to ensure Bangalore put up a healthy total. With the ball, Harshal stood out with figures of 3/32.

For RR, pacers Boult and Sharma claimed two scalps each. Padikkal scored a fine fifty, while Jaiswal contributed a fighting 47.

Maxwell was named Player of the Match for his scintillating knock.

