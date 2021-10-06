RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Although RCB have qualified for the playoffs, they will be aiming to finish in the top two.

RCB have 16 points from 12 games and if they win their remaining two matches, they stand a decent chance of ending among the top two teams in the IPL 2021 points table.

Presently, Delhi Capitals (DC) are number one, having claimed 20 points from 13 games, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are second with 18 points from the same number of matches.

It has been a while since SRH were knocked out of playoff contention. But even without the pressure of trying to qualify, the 2016 IPL winners have failed to display too much fight.

With just two wins from 12 games, SRH will be keen to come out on top in their remaining two matches and sign off on a high.

RCB vs SRH - Today Match Playing XI

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal (wk), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Srikar Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik

RCB v SRH - Full squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers, K.S. Bharat (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini,Dushmantha Chameera, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai

SRH: David Warner, Kane Williamson (c), Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mujeeb ur Rahman

RCB v SRH - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Ulhas Gandhe, S Ravi

Third Umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Narayanankutty V

RCB v SRH Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

RCB have won the toss and have opted to field. They have decided not to make any changes to the team from the one that played the last game.

Speaking after calling correctly, RCB captain Virat Kohli said:

"We have seen the wicket eases out in the second half. We had a bit of a jolt at the start of this leg. Against Chennai, we could have made a game out of it. We were 15-20 short.

"Every team wants to qualify with a few games to spare. Having qualified, we would want to back ourselves to deliver when under pressure."

SRH are also going with the same side that took the field in the last match.

