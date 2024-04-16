RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match aggregates most runs in a T20

The IPL 2024 game between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shattered multiple records as both teams made 250+ scores. With the fixture aggregating 549 runs from both sides, the figure proved to be the highest tally in T20 cricket.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and put the SunRisers to bat. However, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma launched a brutal assault on the bowlers, with the former bringing up his half-century off only 20 balls.

Head took only 39 deliveries to get to the three-figure mark and perished for 102. Later, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, and Abdul Samad kept the boundaries coming at will as the visiting side finished with 287.

With RCB needing a record run-chase, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis shared an 80-run opening partnership before Mayank Markande got the better of the former. Nevertheless, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, and Saurav Chauhan all perished for single-figure scores.

While Dinesh Karthik cracked a 35-ball 83 and Anuj Rawat slammed five boundaries in an unbeaten cameo, the target proved to be a bridge too far. The Royal Challengers eventually fell short by 25 runs.

Pat Cummins leads from the front with the ball to consign RCB to their 6th loss:

Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

While Head's innings undoubtedly set up the match for the SunRisers, Pat Cummins led the way with the ball. The right-arm speedster finished with figures of 4-0-43-3, dismissing Du Plessis (62), Saurav (0) Chauhan, and Mahipal Lomror (19).

Mayank Markande was also productive with figures of 4-0-46-2, while T Natarajan snared a solitary wicket. It was SunRisers' fourth win of the season, having lost a couple of games thus far. Head, who slammed nine fours and eight sixes in his 40-ball 102, earned the Player of the Match award. In the process, the Orange Army also registered their second away win of the edition.

