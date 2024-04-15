RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to end their four-match losing streak when they face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 30 of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15. Since the four-wicket triumph over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home, Bengaluru have succumbed to defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Mumbai Indians (MI).

They did reasonably well with the bat in the game against MI at Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, they put up 196-8 on the board as skipper Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Dinesh Karthik all struck half-centuries. RCB's bowling, however, looked pedestrian again as Mumbai chased down the target in 15.3 overs.

Under Pat Cummins, SunRisers Hyderabad have done reasonably well in IPL 2024 so far. Out of five matches, they have won three and find themselves in fourth position in the points table heading into Monday's contest.

In their previous game against Punjab Kings, they held their nerve to register a two-run win in Mullanpur. Batting first, SRH posted 182-9 as Nitish Reddy scored 64 off 37. Their bowlers then held PBKS to 180-6.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Today's RCB vs SRH toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. About the pitch, Faf du Plessis said:

“It’s been pretty much the same whole season. It’s been a little bit slower than we expected to.”

Expand Tweet

Bengaluru have made a few changes to their team. Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj are sitting out, while Lockie Ferguson comes in. Hyderabad are going in with the same team.

RCB vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Bengaluru subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Hyderabad subs: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi

Today's RCB vs SRH pitch report

According to Aaron Finch, there's quite a bit of live green grass on the pitch. He, however, adds that it's also patchy, so some [balls] will zip through, while some will skid through, particularly with the new ball. Finch further points out that this ground that has had more spin than any other ground throughout the tournament. Since the wicket is dry, he reckons there should be consistent turn as the game goes on.

Today's RCB vs SRH match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma

Expand Tweet

SunRisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi

RCB vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Manu Nayar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback