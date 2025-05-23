RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 65 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. RCB are second in the points table, with 17 points from 12 games. SRH, who have been eliminated from the playoffs, are in eighth place, with nine points from 12 matches.

The RCB-SRH match was earlier scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru, but the BCCI shifted the game to Lucknow owing to inclement weather. Bengaluru have already qualified for the playoffs, but would want to clinch a top two berth. A win against Hyderabad will significantly boost their chances.

Hyderabad may have been eliminated from the tournament, but they wouldn't want to go down without a fight. In their previous match, SRH beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets at the same venue where they are facing Bengaluru. Hyderabad chased down 206 as Abhishek Sharma (59 off 20) and Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 28) played blazing knocks.

Today's RCB vs SRH toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Jitesh Sharma is leading the team. He said:

“Looks like a very nice deck, but we are unfamiliar with this track, so we want to bowl first and use most of the moisture from the surface.”

Rajat Patidar will come in as the Impact Player for Bengaluru. Also, Mayank Agarwal comes in for Devdutt Padikkal, who has been ruled out due to injury. For SRH, Travis Head is back along with Abhinav Manohar and Jaydev Unadkat.

RCB vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

RCB Impact Subs: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

SRH Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh

Today's RCB vs SRH pitch report

“The surface is quite dark in color, with a decent matting of grass. The surface is patchy in places. It's very dry, so the ball might grip and spinners might enjoying bowling here. As for the pacers, they can take pace off the ball and expect it to hold in the surface. 180-odd is a gettable total on this surface.” - Matthew Hayden and Aaron Finch

Today's RCB vs SRH match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarawal, Swapnil Singh, Mohit Rathee, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Mohammad Shami, Atharva Taide, Jaydev Unadkat, Travis Head, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh

RCB vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kannur Swaroopanand, Michael Gough

TV umpire: Ulhas Gandhe

Match Referee: Pankaj Dharmani

