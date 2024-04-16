RCB vs SRH: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 25 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Put into bat by RCB, SRH posted 287-3, breaking their own record for the highest total in the IPL (277-3), which they had set against Mumbai Indians earlier this season.

Hyderabad opener Travis Head slammed 102 off 41, while Heinrich Klaasen smashed 67 off 31. Bengaluru came hard in their chase, as skipper Faf du Plessis clobbered 62 off 28, while Dinesh Karthik hammered 83 off 35. However, it was a mountain too high to climb for RCB, as they finished on 262-7.

SRH got off to a rollicking start with the bat, as Head and Abhishek Sharma (34 off 22) combined to take 20 off the second over bowled by Reece Topley. Lockie Ferguson, playing his first match for RCB, was clobbered for two sixes and four in his first over by Head.

The SunRisers Hyderabad opener brought up a 20-ball fifty by slamming Yash Dayal for two sixes and a four in the last over of the powerplay.

SRH had raced away to 76-0 after six overs. While Head continued to pepper the boundaries, there was some consolation for Bengaluru, as Abhishek clipped one from Topley to deep square leg.

Abhishek's exit, though, brought Klaasen to the crease. Head and the South African batter added a quickfire 57 for the second wicket. The former raced to a 39-ball hundred, the fourth fastest in the IPL, by pounding Vijaykumar Vyshak for three fours in four deliveries. He eventually perished to Ferguson, hitting one straight up in the air.

Klaasen carried on the assault and raced to 50 off 23, clubbing Vyshak for a maximum over long-off to end the 15th over.

He hit a few more sixes before becoming Ferguson's second victim. Impressive cameos from Abdul Samad (37* off 10) and Aiden Markram (32* off 17) ensured that SRH broke their own record for the highest total in an IPL innings.

Du Plessis, Karthik fight, but RCB suffer another defeat

To their credit, RCB fought extremely hard in their chase to reply with 262-7. Their performance meant a total of 549 runs were scored in the game, a record for runs scored in a T20 match.

Bengaluru skipper Du Plessis and Virat Kohli (42 off 20) came out all guns blazing, adding 80 in 6.2 overs. However, the steep asking rate meant that both batters had to keep going. It resulted in Kohli's dismissal, as he was bowled after missing a slog sweep off a googly from Mayank Markande.

Will Jacks (7) was run out in unfortunate fashion at the non-striker's end, while Rajat Patidar (9) holed out trying to take on Markande. Du Plessis perished to Pat Cummins, nicking a slow bouncer. When Cummins trapped Saurav Chauhan lbw for a golden duck, Bangalore seemed done and dusted at 122-5.

Old warhorse Karthik, though, ensured that RCB didn'y go down without a fight. Carrying on his amazing form, he clobbered five fours and seven sixes before being caught behind off T Natarajan.

RCB vs SRH: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Head scored an exceptional hundred for SRH, while Klaasen hit a whirlwind fifty. With the ball, skipper Cummins starred with three wickets.

For RCB, captain Du Plessis and keeper-batter Karthik scored fighting half-centuries, while Kohli contributed a quickfire 42. Head, though, was named the Player of the Match for his dazzling hundred, which featured nine fours and eight sixes.

