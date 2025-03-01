"Rcb will surely release Ellyse Perry next season"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's deflating 9-wicket loss vs DC in WPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) comprehensively by nine wickets in the 14th match of WPL 2025. It took place on Saturday (March 1) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As a result, DC became the first franchise to reach the playoffs this year. Defending champions RCB remain in the hunt with four points from six games, occupying fourth position in the points table.

After being asked to bat first, RCB scored a respectable total of 147/5 in the first innings on the back of contributions from Ellyse Perry (60*) and Raghvi Bist (33). Their captain, Smriti Mandhana, failed yet again, departing for 8 (7) in the second over during the final home game of the season. Nallapureddy Charani (2/28) and Shikha Pandey (2/24) starred for DC with the ball.

It was one-way traffic in the second innings as Shafali Verma (80*) and Jess Jonassen (60*) smashed the ball around the park for fun. They helped their side reach 151/ in 15.3 overs to win the game commandingly.

Fans enjoyed the one-sided match between the two teams on Saturday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the sarcastic memes about the Royal Challengers team read:

"Rcb will surely release Ellyse Perry next season because she is peforming for the team in all matches

Here are some other memes:

"We could've got a better start from me"- RCB captain Smriti Mandhana after loss vs DC in WPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana reflected on the loss, saying: (via Cricbuzz)

"Pez (Ellyse Perry) batted really well for us to get us to 145 runs. We could've got a better start from me. Batting wise on that wicket, still feel that 145 was a good effort. It did play on the slower side - was the fourth match on the same wicket."

She continued:

"We could've adapted better. Raghvi is a 20-year-old. She was trying her best. We definitely did not think that (retiring Raghvi). The way she ended her innings was good for her. Renuka has been brilliant for us throughout. We all have a week out before the next match. A lot of reflection for sure. That's how cricket is sometimes."

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will lock horns in the 15th match of WPL 2025 on Monday (March 3) in Lucknow.

