"RCB Women Team after Virat Kohli's mentoring - 4 wins in 4 matches"- Fans react after RCB's thumping win vs Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have gotten off to a great start in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 with two wins in as many games and currently occupy the pole position.

After beating UP Warriorz last week, the Royal Challengers registered a clinical eight-wicket win against Gujarat Giants on Tuesday (February 27) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Here are some of the best fan reactions on X post their win:

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest on Tuesday. The home team's bowling unit vindicated their captain's decision by putting on a magnificent display to restrict Gujarat to 107/7 in the first innings. Sophie Molineux (3/25) and Renuka Singh (2/14) starred with the ball for the Bangalore side.

Smriti Mandhana then played a blazing knock of 43 (27) to ensure her side's safe passage towards the paltry target without any hiccups. After her departure, Sabbhineni Meghana (36*) and Ellyse Perry (23*) finished the chase in 12.3 overs to win the game comprehensively.

RCB fans were elated after witnessing their team clinch two comfortable victories in WPL 2024. It was a welcome relief for them as the Smriti Mandhana-led side lost five matches last year and endured a dismal run. Fans expressed their joy through their reactions on X.

"Really happy with both our performances"- RCB captain Smriti Mandhana

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Smriti Mandhana expressed satisfaction with her team's performance and conveyed gratitude for the support from the crowd. Reflecting on the win, she said:

"Really happy with both our performances and also the crowd turn-out! We kept it simple, there were no hard talks as such, we just reacted to the ball more than anything else with bat in hand. Last match was more to do with defending runs, this time, we kept it straightforward with the ball too.

She continued:

"Renuka Thakur swings it in and Sophie Devine swings it away, so the combination was good. Sabbhineni Meghana is a fine player. She keeps performing in domestic cricket and it is showing in her scores here. The team management is doing tremendous behind-the-scenes work and keeping us fit and healthy, both technically and temperamentally!"

RCB will next face Delhi Capitals on Thursday (February 29) at the same venue.

