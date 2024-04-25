"RCB won the toss and decided to stop SRH from scoring 300"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 clash 

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a total of 206/7 in the first innings of the 41st IPL 2024 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is hosting the contest.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. He gave a brisk start to RCB with a cameo of 25 (12) before departing in the fourth over. Virat Kohli also played some aggressive shots to take his side to 61/1 at the end of the powerplay.

However, Kohli (51 in 43 balls) slowed down after six overs and dropped into the anchor role. Rajat Patidar ensured that the run rate stayed healthy by smashing a 19-ball half-century, continuing his good hitting form. Patidar and Kohli perished after reaching their respective half-centuries, leaving the finishing job to the middle-order.

Cameron Green provided the finishing blitz with a valuable knock of 37* (20) to help the Royal Challengers breach the 200-run mark. Jaydev Unadkat starred with the ball for SRH, ending with brilliant figures of 4-0-30-3.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the 41st match of IPL 2024 between SRH and RCB. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The surface is two-paced" - RCB batter Rajat Patidar after his blazing half-century in 1st innings of IPL 2024 match vs SRH

At the mid-innings break, Royal Challengers Bengaluru middle-order batter Rajat Patidar reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings and said:

"The surface is two-paced, especially for the fast bowlers. You can use cutters well on this wicket. The spinners should try to bowl back of a length as much as possible.

He continued:

"I was just trying to plan my innings. I was not thinking about it (the fastest fifty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru record). It was not a plan (to attack Markande). I started well in the over, so I was trying to maximise the over. My plan playing the spinners is to pick up as many runs and put pressure on them."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback