Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) scripted history by scoring a mammoth total of 287/3 in the first innings of the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It is the highest-ever score in IPL history. SRH broke their own record of 277, which they scored against Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier this season.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma gave a phenomenal start to their side with a brisk 108-run partnership in just 8.1 overs.

Head continued playing aggressively after Abhishek's departure and went on to smash a 39-ball century, the fastest for an SRH player. He perished soon after reaching the milestone, setting a great platform for the visiting team. Heinrich Klaasen (67), Aiden Markram (32*), and Abdul Samad (37*) played blazing knocks in the end and propelled the Hyderabad team to a gigantic score.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the 30th match of IPL 2024 between SRH and RCB on Monday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

"It was a nice wicket"- SRH opener Travis Head after his sensational century vs RCB in first innings of IPL 2024 clash

At the mid-innings break, SRH batter Travis Head reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings against RCB, saying:

"It was a nice wicket and we got away in the powerplay. The individuals had to step up and happy to contribute at the right time. Abhi is unbelievable against spin and we wanted to maximise the next few overs. Probably we got away with a nice start, the odd ball spun a bit.

Head added:

"Using the high bowler will be key. It's proper batting and then put pressure on the bowling attacks. We have some power through the middle and at the moment we are standing up really well."

What was your favorite moment during the action-packed first innings of this match? Let us know in the comments section.

