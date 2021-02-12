"Really feel bad for him" - Twitterati reacts as S Sreesanth misses out on IPL 2021 Auction shortlist

Veteran Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth has been excluded from the final shortlist of 292 players who will go under the hammer at the IPL 2021 Auction on February 18th in Chennai.

According to reports, the 38-year-old had registered himself among 1114 players for the auction and had set a base price of ₹75 lakh. However, the BCCI released the shortlist after each of the eight franchises sent their list of preferred players to the board.

Fans on Twitter react to S Sreesanth's exclusion

Twitterati had mixed reactions following the exclusion of S Sreesanth from the IPL 2021 shortlist. While some believe it was the right thing that had happened, many feel that the 38-year-old could have been an asset to some franchises.

They took to Twitter to express their emotions and this is what was said about S Sreesanth missing out:

Looks like IPL teams have stayed away from Sreesanth. Hasn't made the shortlist for the IPL auctions. He was part of the long list. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) February 11, 2021

Sreesanth in his Insta Live today : Disappointed to not be in the list but will keep Fighting like I did for so many years. There can be a surprise call just like Gayle got once. *If not this year, next year again*. Will keep Fighting."

WHAT A FIGHTER ♥️🥺 pic.twitter.com/vpuRdIhKRZ — Adish 🏏 (@36_NotAllOut) February 11, 2021

No Sreesanth in the 292 players list for the upcoming IPL auction. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 11, 2021

Sreesanth not in the 292-player list for the IPL auction. None of the 8 teams wanted him. Dil se bura lagta hai uske liye 😔 — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) February 11, 2021

No #Sreesanth in auctions list but #arjuntendulkar who has almost no experience of the real cricket has been named into the #IPLAuction list.

After #Bollywood @BCCI @IPL please don’t bring #nepotism in cricket as well

We love #cricket and let us be unbiased.#IPL2021 #IPLAuction — Keen Observer (@keenobservantt) February 12, 2021

Sad it is, but it was very optimistic of Sreesanth to register, we might not never know the truth, but that scandal had shook the foundation of the IPL. — Manish Rao (@immanishrao) February 11, 2021

Nobody:



Sreesanth to BCCI after not seeing his name in IPL Auction List: 👇#IPLAuction2021



Really feel bad for him pic.twitter.com/zguSwg39pa — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) February 11, 2021

No S Sreesanth in 292 players list for IPL 2021 Auction#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/pLLfK2fYQN — Praveen Singh (@Praveen93718143) February 11, 2021

So glad Sreesanth isn't part of the final list! #IPLAuction2021 https://t.co/nBDqiSURXm — Aveek Bhowmik (@Aveekishere) February 11, 2021

He expected this as well. @IPL is not the end. He should concentrate on domestic cricket. He still have chances to prove and come back strong. Hope it will happen.#Sreesanth — हर्ष द्विवेदी (भारद्वाज) (@Harshdwive6942) February 11, 2021

BCCI seems so harsh on Sreesanth. — Nitin Menon (@NitinMenon15) February 11, 2021

In his early years at international level, S Sreesanth became one of Team India's premier fast bowlers because of his swing and accuracy. He was destined to achieve great things and was also part of the Indian squad which won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup.

However, it all changed for him after a disastrous IPL 2013 season. S Sreesanth, along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, were banned from playing competitive cricket for life for allegedly being involved in spot-fixing.

Sreesanth's ban was later reduced to seven years, and he was eligible to play competitive cricket again after September 2020. Although he featured for Kerala in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the pacer failed to hit the ground running. As a result, no IPL team felt the need to have him in their ranks.

Nevertheless, S Sreesanth will still be hopeful of featuring in the IPL in case any of the players get injured. Even if that doesn't happen, he will surely keep on fighting to represent Team India again.