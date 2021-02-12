"Really feel bad for him" - Twitterati reacts as S Sreesanth misses out on IPL 2021 Auction shortlist

Veteran Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth has been excluded from the final shortlist of 292 players who will go under the hammer at the IPL 2021 Auction on February 18th in Chennai.
According to reports, the 38-year-old had registered himself among 1114 players for the auction and had set a base price of ₹75 lakh. However, the BCCI released the shortlist after each of the eight franchises sent their list of preferred players to the board.
Fans on Twitter react to S Sreesanth's exclusion
Twitterati had mixed reactions following the exclusion of S Sreesanth from the IPL 2021 shortlist. While some believe it was the right thing that had happened, many feel that the 38-year-old could have been an asset to some franchises.
They took to Twitter to express their emotions and this is what was said about S Sreesanth missing out:
In his early years at international level, S Sreesanth became one of Team India's premier fast bowlers because of his swing and accuracy. He was destined to achieve great things and was also part of the Indian squad which won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup.
However, it all changed for him after a disastrous IPL 2013 season. S Sreesanth, along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, were banned from playing competitive cricket for life for allegedly being involved in spot-fixing.
Sreesanth's ban was later reduced to seven years, and he was eligible to play competitive cricket again after September 2020. Although he featured for Kerala in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the pacer failed to hit the ground running. As a result, no IPL team felt the need to have him in their ranks.
Nevertheless, S Sreesanth will still be hopeful of featuring in the IPL in case any of the players get injured. Even if that doesn't happen, he will surely keep on fighting to represent Team India again.