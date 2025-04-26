"Really unfortunate in our respective journeys" - LSG star points out the similar misfortune between his and Rishabh Pant's life amid IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has pointed out an unfortunate incident that is common between him and Rishabh Pant in their respective journeys. Pooran reflected on the accidents they both underwent but believes the bright side is that they are playing the sport and doing so with one another.

The West Indian cricketer suffered a near-fatal accident when he was 19 at St. Mary's, Trinidad, rendering him wheelchair-bound for several months after undergoing multiple surgeries. LSG captain Pant went through a similar ordeal while driving a four-wheeler in December 2022, forcing him to miss cricket for more than a year as he had some serious injuries.

Speaking to PTI exclusively, Pooran said he has always maintained a good relationship with Pant and tries to help each other out by sharing their respective experiences. He said:

"Even before the incident we (him and Pant) had a good relationship. We always connect. We always chat, get together whenever we can. If he's in the Caribbean or if I'm here. Accident is just something which was really unfortunate in our respective journeys but the bright side is we're here playing cricket today. And that is a wonderful feeling. But yeah, we share our experiences. We try to help each other as much as we can."

With Sanjiv Goenka earning a reputation of being a strict franchise owner, the LSG dasher clarified that they have been quite supportive, giving liberty to everyone to make their decisions. He said:

"He's been brilliant when it comes to supporting the guys. He allowed the guys to make the decisions, based on the cricket. That's what I have felt so far. The owners have given the guys enough opportunities and obviously that has an impact on the game for the whole team and that was wonderful."

The left-handed batter has been prolific for LSG in IPL 2025, amassing 377 runs so far, making him the third-highest run-getter, striking at 204.89. The Trinidadian has already scored four fifties, starting the tournament with 70 and 75.

"My mindset is the same" - Nicholas Pooran on his LSG campaign in IPL 2025

Nicholas Pooran bats for LSG. (Credits: Getty)

When asked whether he has come with an altered mindset in IPL 2025, Pooran said it is the same and is enjoying the opportunity to bat at number three due to having the opportunity to face more deliveries. He said:

"My mindset is the same. Try to win games whenever I get an opportunity. Obviously, it is a different role batting at number 5 or 6. Batting at No. 3, I get an opportunity to face more balls. That's something I wanted to capitalise on especially going into the Powerplay. So it's all about taking the opportunity and doing what the team requires."

The West Indies cricketer remarked that the conditions in India are similar to that of the Caribbean, but fans turning out in large numbers in the IPL gives him extra motivation. He said:

"I've played in India for a while now. The tracks are a bit similar like what we get back home, where the pitches do not have a lot of bounce. But these are actually good wickets to bat on so that's something for me I felt like would be in my favour. I like playing here in India as well. So there's extra motivation especially in this environment. The fans, they want you to do well and performing here is any cricketer's dream."

LSG will face the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium.

